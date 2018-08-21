Fiery Crash Closes Eastbound Interstate 20 in Terrell - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fiery Crash Closes Eastbound Interstate 20 in Terrell

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

    A major crash has closed both eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 near Texas 34 in Terrell.

    From Texas Sky Ranger, it appeared two tractor-trailers and another vehicle were involved in a crash. One of the tractor-trailers was consumed by fire along with an unidentifiable vehicle.

    The second tractor-trailer appeared to have only minor damage.

    At 3 p.m., the backup extended west about four miles. Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers were diverting all eastbound traffic onto the Frontage Road at Texas 34.

    Amber Helm took this photo of a fiery crash in Terrell, Aug. 21, 2018.
    Photo credit: Amber Helm

    The cause of the crash and the number of injured people are not yet confirmed.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

