Fiery Crash Closes DNT Early Monday Morning

A fiery crash involving several vehicles closed a portion of the Dallas North Tollway early Monday morning.

The crash was reported about 2:30 a.m. along the southbound lanes of the freeway near West University Boulevard.

Early reports from first responders indicated at least two cars were involved in a possible head-on collision. One of the vehicles, an SUV, caught fire.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Lonny Haschel described the crash as serious and further details were being gathered about the number of people who were injured.

Police say it's unclear when the freeway will reopen. Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed southbound traffic being forced to exit at Northwest Highway.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest updates on this developing story.