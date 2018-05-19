Fiery Accident Closes NB I-35E in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Fiery Accident Closes NB I-35E in Dallas

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fiery Accident Closes I-35E in Dallas

    A fiery 18-wheeler accident has forced officials to shutdown both sides of Interstate 35 near Regal Row in Dallas. (Published 26 minutes ago)

    Video in the above player shows the crash shortly after it happened from a nearby TX-Dot camera.

    A fiery 18-wheeler accident forced officials to shutdown both sides of Interstate 35 near Regal Row Saturday afternoon.

    The accident occurred at 3:21 p.m., according to the Dallas Fire Department. No one had been transported to the hospital as of 4:00 p.m.

    Crews have since been able to reopen the southbound lanes of the highway, but the northbound lanes remain closed.

    A Texas Department of Transportation camera captured the fire and the traffic backup.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices