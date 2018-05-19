Fiery Accident Closes NB I-35E in Dallas

Video in the above player shows the crash shortly after it happened from a nearby TX-Dot camera.
A fiery 18-wheeler accident forced officials to shutdown both sides of Interstate 35 near Regal Row Saturday afternoon.
The accident occurred at 3:21 p.m., according to the Dallas Fire Department. No one had been transported to the hospital as of 4:00 p.m.
Crews have since been able to reopen the southbound lanes of the highway, but the northbound lanes remain closed.
A Texas Department of Transportation camera captured the fire and the traffic backup.
