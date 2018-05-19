Fiery Accident Closes NB I-35E in Dallas

A fiery 18-wheeler accident has forced officials to shutdown both sides of Interstate 35 near Regal Row in Dallas. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Video in the above player shows the crash shortly after it happened from a nearby TX-Dot camera.



A fiery 18-wheeler accident forced officials to shutdown both sides of Interstate 35 near Regal Row Saturday afternoon.



The accident occurred at 3:21 p.m., according to the Dallas Fire Department. No one had been transported to the hospital as of 4:00 p.m.

Crews have since been able to reopen the southbound lanes of the highway, but the northbound lanes remain closed.



Video Bulletproof Safe Rooms Latest Innovation to Protect Students

A Texas Department of Transportation camera captured the fire and the traffic backup.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.