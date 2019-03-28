Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes I-35E in Waxahachie - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes I-35E in Waxahachie

Northbound I-35E will be closed at Butcher Road for several hours Thursday, police say

Published 48 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    An 18-wheeler crash closed northbound Interstate 35E at Butcher Road, just north of Waxahachie Thursday morning. (Published March 28, 2019)

    All northbound lanes of Interstate 35E are closed north of Waxahachie Thursday morning after an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire.

    The crash happened in a construction zone near Butcher Road.

    Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the charred wreckage of the truck. No other vehicles were involved.

    The interstate will be closed for several hours as authorities remove the debris, police said. Traffic is being diverted onto the service road.

    Despite the damage, no injuries have been reported.

    No further information was immediately available.

