Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes I-35E in Waxahachie

An 18-wheeler crash closed northbound Interstate 35E at Butcher Road, just north of Waxahachie Thursday morning. (Published March 28, 2019)

All northbound lanes of Interstate 35E are closed north of Waxahachie Thursday morning after an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire.

The crash happened in a construction zone near Butcher Road.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed the charred wreckage of the truck. No other vehicles were involved.

The interstate will be closed for several hours as authorities remove the debris, police said. Traffic is being diverted onto the service road.

Despite the damage, no injuries have been reported.

No further information was immediately available.