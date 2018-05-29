18-Wheeler Fire Closes I-635 in Grapevine - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
18-Wheeler Fire Closes I-635 in Grapevine

Published 2 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Grapevine PD
    A burning big rig trailer closed Interstate 635 early Tuesday morning, snarling eastbound traffic on Texas 114 into Grapevine.

    A burning big rig trailer closed Interstate 635 early Tuesday morning, snarling eastbound traffic on Texas 114 into Grapevine.

    Grapevine police and firefighters found the 18-wheeler trailer engulfed in flames on the 3000 block of eastbound I-636 at about 1:20 a.m. Crews were able to extinguish the fire about an hour later, firefighters said.

    It's unclear what caused the truck to catch fire. No injuries were reported.

    Police warned drivers to avoid the area as the cleanup process was expected to take several hours. By 6 a.m. eastbound I-635 was still closed at 114.

