Field Trip to Amazon Ends With Donation to Lancaster School

Students from George Washington Carver 6th grade STEM in the Lancaster Independent School District had a behind-the-scenes look at how Amazon employees use innovative technology to pick, pack and ship customer orders.

Some students in the Lancaster ISD may remember this week's field trip for the rest of their lives.

What they saw and what they got is today's Tell Me Something Good.

The Amazon fulfillment center in Fort Worth hosted students and teachers from George Washington Carver sixth grade STEM Learning Center Thursday.

The behind-the-scenes look showed the students how Amazon employees use innovative technology to pick, pack, and ship customer orders. The goal is to connect lessons about science and math to the real world.

“Raise your hand if you love learning about STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), being a team player, and solving problems,” asked General Manager Bill Hicks, according to a news release. “Every single day, millions of customer orders are picked, packed and shipped at fulfillment centers, but none of this ‘magic’ would be possible without the thousands of scientists, engineers, mathematicians, logistics experts and associates at Amazon. That’s why Amazon is proud to support STEM education, empowering, and equipping each and every one of you - the next generation of innovators, creators and builders- at G.W. Carver 6th Grade STEM Learning Center.”

At the end of the tour came a surprise no one expected. Amazon presented the teachers and students a $10,000 donation to support STEM education and to inspire the next generation of innovators, builders, and coders.

The news release from Amazon says the local tour is part of the center's newly expanded public tours program.

"Starting February 1, Amazon’s Fort Worth fulfillment center, and more than 20 other fulfillment centers nationwide, will open their doors to members of the public. From this date onwards, customers will be welcomed into these sites on weekdays to see first-hand what happens after they click “buy” on Amazon." says the release.

