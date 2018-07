Firefighters are working to contain a fire about the size of a football field at a southeast Fort Worth facility that processes compost, officials said. (Published 32 minutes ago)

They estimate the flames, which reached about 30 feet tall, will burn for a while at the Living Earth Technologies facility located at 6288 Salt Road.

Firefighters are making sure it stays contained.