Few Cars Remain in Partially Collapsed Parking Garage

Several people have retrieved their cars from what's left of an Irving parking garage that partially collapsed twice earlier this week.

The Irving Fire Department said on Saturday four cars remain in areas not affected by the collapse. Another 6-8 vehicles are in an area of the garage where they will need to be lifted out by a crane, the department said.

Engineers have been on the scene of the garage shoring up parts of the structure to prevent another collapse. Approximately 21 vehicles were damaged in the initial partial collapse Tuesday morning. A few more vehicles were damaged in another collapse Tuesday afternoon.

Irving fire officials said no crane work is scheduled on Saturday to remove vehicles.

