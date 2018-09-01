A Plano physician says his comments to the Dallas Medical Journal were misconstrued and that he did not know they would be made public

A Plano physician is under fire for a hot take in the Dallas Medical Journal saying his female colleagues are paid less because they don't work as hard — but the doctor says his comments were misconstrued and that he did not know they would be made public.

The comments attributed to Gary Tigges, who practices internal medicine at Plano Internal Medicine Associates, were among eight responses published in the September edition of the Journal. The two-page feature addressed a report indicating that female doctors' salaries amounted to about two-thirds that of their male counterparts.

"Yes, there is a pay gap," Tigges wrote. "Female physicians do not work as hard and do not see as many patients as male physicians.

