Feds Allege $3M in Bribes, Kickbacks Paid to Top DCS Official

Federal prosecutors have filed charges in a months-long investigation into huge financial losses at Dallas County Schools, the troubled busing agency voters elected to shut down earlier this year.

In a criminal complaint filed late Wednesday prosecutors allege a school bus camera company executive paid more than $3 million dollars in bribes and kickbacks to the superintendent in charge of the government agency in exchange for actions on $70 million in government contracts.

The allegations of a criminal conspiracy are detailed in a complaint against Slater Swartwood Sr., a New Orleans businessman who has agreed to plead guilty to money laundering conspiracy charges in connection to the alleged scheme. Under terms of the plea deal Swartwood Sr. has agreed to testify for prosecutors in the case.

The complaint alleges businesses controlled by Swartwood Sr. were used to funnel bribe and kickback payments from the camera company to the superintendent of a state agency in Dallas County.

While the court documents do not name Dallas County Schools, the superintendent or the camera company executive, the circumstances described mirror the situation at DCS which NBC5 Investigates has covered for months, reporting on questionable DCS bus camera contracts which resulted in millions of lost taxpayer dollars, triggering an FBI investigation and ultimately the agency’s demise after voters elected to shut it down.



The complaint against Swartwood Sr., which describes the camera company executive as “Person A” and the Superintendent as “Person B” says, “During the money laundering conspiracy, Person A paid Person B over $3 million in bribes and kickbacks, including paying a portion of person B's credit card debt and student loan debt arising from his son's college tuition. In return person B acting on behalf of the state agency entered into contracts with company A which resulted in the state agency paying company A over $70 million and incurring significant and ultimately debilitating debt."

As NBC 5 Investigates has previously reported Rick Sorrells was the DCS Superintendent at the time the camera contracts were signed and Robert Leonard was the head of the camera company, Force Multiplier Solutions.



FBI agents searched Leonard's home and business earlier this year. An attorney for Leonard has said his client disagrees with the government's view of the case and that other facts will come out over time.

Sorrells has also previously denied any wrongdoing.

Neither Sorrells nor Leonard have been charged with any crime. But in the plea deal with Swartwood, prosecutors have now seemingly obtained cooperation from one of Leonard's business associates.

NBC 5 Investigates approached Swartwood Sr. in New Orleans earlier this year last year after uncovering records showing that he received money from a questionable DCS land deal in April of 2016.



Swartwood Sr. has previously told NBC 5 he did nothing wrong. NBC 5 was unable to reach Swartwood’s attorney for comment on Wednesday night.

