Federal Officials to Review Flood Issues in Texas Derailment - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Federal Officials to Review Flood Issues in Texas Derailment

Published 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dramatic Photos of Smoldering Train Car Pileup in Fort Worth

    Dramatic Photos of Smoldering Train Car Pileup in Fort Worth
    NBC 5 News

    Investigators are looking into whether storm-related flooding caused a freight train to derail April 24 in North Texas, sending 25 tanker cars off the tracks.

    The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday issued a preliminary report on the accident south of downtown Fort Worth.

    Officials said at least three horses were killed and several Texas homes had to be evacuated when the Union Pacific train hauling flammable liquid ethanol derailed and caught fire.

    The NTSB statement said the derailment happened amid heavy rainfall while simultaneously a large amount of water from nearby Lake Echo flowed through the railroad right of way.

    Safety issues to be reviewed include effective weather alert communications and inspection and maintenance of storm water drainage from lakes.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices