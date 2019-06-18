Federal Officials to Review Flood Issues in Texas Derailment

Investigators are looking into whether storm-related flooding caused a freight train to derail April 24 in North Texas, sending 25 tanker cars off the tracks.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday issued a preliminary report on the accident south of downtown Fort Worth.

Developing Fiery Train Derailment Prompts Evacuations in Fort Worth

Officials said at least three horses were killed and several Texas homes had to be evacuated when the Union Pacific train hauling flammable liquid ethanol derailed and caught fire.

The NTSB statement said the derailment happened amid heavy rainfall while simultaneously a large amount of water from nearby Lake Echo flowed through the railroad right of way.

Safety issues to be reviewed include effective weather alert communications and inspection and maintenance of storm water drainage from lakes.