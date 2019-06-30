Federal Judge to Weigh in on Dispute Between American Airlines, Mechanics - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Federal Judge to Weigh in on Dispute Between American Airlines, Mechanics

American says as many as 11,000 passengers a day are experiencing "substantial delays"

By Kyle Arnold - The Dallas Morning News

Published 53 minutes ago

    American Airlines Goes to Trial To End 'Work Slowdown'

    American Airlines will go to trial in federal court Monday in Fort Worth to try to end what they say is a work slowdown orchestrated by union maintenance workers, which they claim has delayed thousands of flights and resulted in dozens of cancellations. Dallas Morning News aviation writer Kyle Arnold joins NBC 5 to update on the future of this situation. (Published Friday, June 28, 2019)

    It's now up to a federal judge in Fort Worth to decide whether American Airlines mechanics intentionally slowed work to punish the company amid a breakdown in contract negotiations — and what he might have to do to get planes flying as usual.

    A trial is set for Monday in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth to settle a dispute between the world's largest airline and its mechanics unions. American says a June 14 court order to get back to normal working conditions hasn't been effective, and there have been even more maintenance-related flight delays and cancellations than before.

    Union officials say they've told employees to get back to work, but a stall in the four-year contract negotiation process "has dealt a severe blow to the morale and motivation of its front-line employees, which may be affecting the speed at which they do their safety-sensitive jobs," they said in a court filing.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

