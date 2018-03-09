Fecal Bacteria at Texas Beaches? Check Here to See

If you're heading to a Texas beach for spring break, you may want to check the bacteria levels at your favorite spot.

The website Texas Beach Watch tracks Enterococcus (fecal) bacteria levels along the gulf coast -- including popular swimming spots and piers -- in an interactive map.

The map brings together water samples from the Texas General Land Office and is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Samples are taken weekly during the month of march and peak summer seasons.



Fecal bacteria concentrations are listed in three levels: low, medium and high. As of writing, the highest levels of fecal bacteria appeared to be concentrated off the coast of Freeport. High levels are also reported on Galveston Island and Corpus Christi Bay.



If a beach tests for high bacteria concentrations, local governments are asked to post advisory signs warning people not to swim there.

ONLINE: Texas Beach Watch Map

