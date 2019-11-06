H-E-B and Central Market are making early Thanksgiving dinners for thousands of people in North Texas this week.

Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, but Wednesday in Fort Worth, thousands sat down to share a turkey dinner. The Feast of Sharing was put on by H-E-B and Central Market, and cooked out of a mobile kitchen set up at Will Rogers Memorial Center.

"We love to do this," volunteer cook and retired H-E-B employee Pete Tovar said. "We're doing something for the community. We're serving people that, perhaps this is the only Thanksgiving dinner they're gonna have."

Tovar helped direct volunteers as they cooked 2,500 pounds of turkey breast, 2,000 pounds of cornbread dressing, 2,500 pounds of mashed potatoes, green beans, pie, and more.

"That just make our day," said Rachelle Smith, as she entered the event through rows of of cheering volunteers.

For Smith, it was more than a meal. It was a message.

"That people still care these days," Smith said. "For all these people to be out volunteering their time, that's a blessing!"

Anyone was welcome to come to the Feast of Sharing. Everything was free, from food, to face painting, to visits with Santa.

"When you're homeless, you get treated bad and people don't want to help you," Smith said. "But because God is good, he'll start having the right type of people around you and then you won't feel so bad."

The Feast of Sharing moves to Dallas' Fair Park on Friday.