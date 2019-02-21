The Wise County Sheriff's Department released arrest affidavits for the parents charged in connection with a horrific child abuse case. (Published Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019)

A Wise County man charged in connection with a child abuse case in which authorities said children were found locked in a dog kennel is now free on bond, jail records show.

Andrew Fabila, 24, posted bond Feb. 19 after being charged with four counts of child endangerment. His bond was initially set for a total of $60,000, or $15,000 for each charge.

Wise County sheriff's deputies on Feb. 12 discovered four children, ages 5, 4, 3 and 1, living in a "state of neglect," malnourished and covered in excrement inside an outbuilding in rural Wise County. Two of the children were found locked inside a small dog kennel, deputies said.

Authorities said Fabila is the father of one of the four children and had lacerations on his face when he was arrested.

Paige Harkings, the mother of all four children, remains in jail and also faces an additional charge of aggravated assault.

Child Protective Services said they have had previous contact with the parents at a different address and the investigation into the Feb. 12 discovery is ongoing. CPS said the children were placed into foster care.