A father and son were both rescued from White Rock Lake on Sunday after their sailboat capsized, Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Rescue crews were called shortly after 12 p.m. Sunday.

They found the adult male and his teenage son in the water.

Both were taken to a nearby ambulance to warm up, but are expected to be okay.

