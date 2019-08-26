The father of the 6-year-old boy who was found dead with his mother following an Amber Alert Friday afternoon has released a statement thanking first responders and those who tried to find his son.
John Eugene Wiedemann, the boy's father, said through his attorney Monday that his son, Oliver "Ollie" Wiedemann, was an "amazing young boy" who loved "swimming, Legos and superheroes, but most of all he loved going to school" and that his heart has been broken by the loss.
"Friday, Aug. 23 was an unspeakably tragic day for the Wiedemann family. We ask for your prayers and God’s guidance as John and his family struggle with the traumatic loss of his precious son," said Calla Ross, John Wiedemann's attorney.
On Aug. 23, John Wiedemann contacted police concerned about the disappearance of his son and the boy's mother, 46-year-old Candace Rochelle Harbin, from whom he was estranged and who also didn't have custody of the child.
After attempts to locate Harbin and the child failed, and with apparent concerns that the child may be in grave or immediate danger, a kidnapping warrant was issued for Harbin and an Amber Alert was activated at about 5 p.m.
About 90 minutes later, at about 6:30 p.m., the bodies of the boy and his mother were found in a Waxahachie parking garage.
As the investigation into the deaths is ongoing, police have not released any details about how the mother and her son died and they said they do not plan to release any new information Monday.
About 100 people gathered in Waxahachie Saturday night for a vigil to remember the child.
John Wiedemann's full statement is below.
Ollie was an amazing young boy who cared about people. He always wanted to make others happy and if ever a classmate was having a tough day, he would reach out to help them.
He loved swimming, Legos and superheroes, but most of all he loved going to school.
Our hearts are broken and may never be whole again.
We thank the Waxahachie Police Department and other first responders who helped search for Ollie. We want to thank the Ellis County District Court for seamlessly processing the paperwork that enabled the Amber Alert system to be activated. We also want to thank the Ellis County community and all others who have sent prayers and thoughts.
Nothing can be said or done that will bring Ollie back and we ask for privacy as we grieve. As there is an ongoing investigation, we ask that further requests and comments be directed to the Waxahachie Police Department.