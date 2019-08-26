Photos of Ollie Wiedemann and his father, John Wiedemann, over a photo of a vigil held Saturday in Waxahachie after the boy's death.

The father of the 6-year-old boy who was found dead with his mother following an Amber Alert Friday afternoon has released a statement thanking first responders and those who tried to find his son.

John Eugene Wiedemann, the boy's father, said through his attorney Monday that his son, Oliver "Ollie" Wiedemann, was an "amazing young boy" who loved "swimming, Legos and superheroes, but most of all he loved going to school" and that his heart has been broken by the loss.

"Friday, Aug. 23 was an unspeakably tragic day for the Wiedemann family. We ask for your prayers and God’s guidance as John and his family struggle with the traumatic loss of his precious son," said Calla Ross, John Wiedemann's attorney.

On Aug. 23, John Wiedemann contacted police concerned about the disappearance of his son and the boy's mother, 46-year-old Candace Rochelle Harbin, from whom he was estranged and who also didn't have custody of the child.

After attempts to locate Harbin and the child failed, and with apparent concerns that the child may be in grave or immediate danger, a kidnapping warrant was issued for Harbin and an Amber Alert was activated at about 5 p.m.

About 90 minutes later, at about 6:30 p.m., the bodies of the boy and his mother were found in a Waxahachie parking garage.

As the investigation into the deaths is ongoing, police have not released any details about how the mother and her son died and they said they do not plan to release any new information Monday.

About 100 people gathered in Waxahachie Saturday night for a vigil to remember the child.



John Wiedemann's full statement is below.