The father of a child reported taken along with a stolen car on Sunday has been ticketed by the Dallas Police for making a false report.

Fermin Fuentes, 4, was reported missing by his father, who is also named Fermin Fuentes, who said the child was in his car when it was taken from a parking lot at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police found the car about three hours later, but the missing boy was not inside. An Amber Alert was issued at about 10:41 a.m. A few hours later it was learned the boy was with his mother -- and had been with her the entire time.

Police later said the boy's father falsely told them she was in Mexico.

Dallas police said Wednesday that after consulting with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office they decided to issue a Class C citation to the boy's father for filing a false report regarding a missing child.