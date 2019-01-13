Dallas police say they have arrested a father in connection with the stabbing death of his 3-year-old son.

Police say they were dispatched on a cutting call in the 8600 block of Old Hickory Trail just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived 35-year-old Brandon Edwards was arrested after he jumped out of his family's second story apartment. Inside the apartment, officers found Edwards' 3-year-old son, Bryson, stabbed -- he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the boy's mother was also stabbed by her husband, she fled the apartment with their 7-year-old daughter and called police from a neighbor's house. She is in the hospital in stable condition, the girl was not injured.

Edwards is being held on a charge of capital murder of a person under 10 years old, he is also charged with aggravated assault with a weapon. His bond is set at $1 million and $750,000 respectively. It is unclear if Edwards has an attorney.