Lewisville Police Capt. Mike Lane says a man accused of fatally stabbing his 16-month-old son will face capital murder charges once he’s released from the hospital. Lane said he doesn’t expect investigators will learn much from the man about why the brutal attack took place, but said officials hope to speak with him soon. (Published Monday, Aug. 20, 2018)

The man accused of fatally stabbing his 16-month-old son Sunday in Lewisville has been been identified by police and charged with capital murder.



Lewisville police identified the man as 27-year-old Blair Michael Ness upon his discharge from the hospital where he was treated for gunshot and stab wounds.

Ness was shot in the leg by a neighbor trying to stop him from "beating and stabbing a small child," Sunday in the courtyard of the Oak Forest Apartments complex, according Capt. Jesse Hunter of the Lewisville Police Department.

The victim, later identified as his son, was pronounced dead at the hospital Sunday afternoon.



Police withheld Ness' name until he was moved from the hospital to a more secure environment, said Capt. Mike Lane of the Lewisville Police Department.

Lane said detectives have not yet interviewed Ness, but speculated they may not learn much about why the attack took place.

"I don't think anyone is going to be able to come up with a rational reason why a father would do that to his own son," Lane said Monday. "I don't suspect interviewing him is going to give us a rational reason either."

Lane said police have already spoken with the child's mother and numerous witnesses to the attack.

Ness' bond is set at $1.5 million.

In Texas, a conviction of capital murder carries a penalty of either life in prison without parole or death. Prosecutors inform the court prior to the start of trial which punishment they will be seeking.

