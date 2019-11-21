Fatal Shooting at Dallas Hotel - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fatal Shooting at Dallas Hotel

By Dominga Gutierrez

Published 2 hours ago

    Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Royal Inn Hotel in the 2000 block of Northwest Highway early Thursday morning.

    Police responded to a shooting at about 2:45 a.m. Thursday where two different groups were involved in an altercation. It was reported guns were drawn and two men were shot during the altercation.

    Billy Williams, a 39-year-old male, died from his injuries.

    A 30-year-old male, whose identity is being withheld, was also shot during the altercation. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

