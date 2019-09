Deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office investigate a fatal crash along Interstate 20, Sept. 12, 2019.

Police are investigating a deadly single vehicle crash along eastbound Interstate 20 at Wheatland in Dallas.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a white SUV struck the median and overturned at about 2:10 p.m.

The driver died at the scene. That was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.