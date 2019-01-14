Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian Closes Eastbound Interstate 20 in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian Closes Eastbound Interstate 20 in Fort Worth

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Under the Tucson Sun
    TxDOT
    Traffic cameras show the backup along the eastbound Interstate 20, Jan. 14, 2019.

    All eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 are closed in Southeast Fort Worth after a pedestrian was struck and killed near Campus Drive.

    Fort Worth fire officials confirmed the collision took place at about 1:45 p.m. Further details about the crash are not yet known.

    It is not clear how long the highway will be closed.

    Drivers headed east on I-20 can take Interstate 35W north to E. Seminary Drive and take that east to U.S. Highway 287. From there, 287 south will merge with Loop 820 and I-20.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices