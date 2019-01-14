Traffic cameras show the backup along the eastbound Interstate 20, Jan. 14, 2019.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 are closed in Southeast Fort Worth after a pedestrian was struck and killed near Campus Drive.

Fort Worth fire officials confirmed the collision took place at about 1:45 p.m. Further details about the crash are not yet known.

It is not clear how long the highway will be closed.

Drivers headed east on I-20 can take Interstate 35W north to E. Seminary Drive and take that east to U.S. Highway 287. From there, 287 south will merge with Loop 820 and I-20.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.