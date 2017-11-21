Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Northbound Central Expressway will be closed at Parker Road in Plano for several hours Tuesday afternoon due to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a number of other vehicles.

The crash took place at about 2:10 p.m. and killed one person and injured three others. The severity of the injuries is not yet known.

Police have not confirmed any details about the deceased person or the injured, including who was in what vehicle.

Drivers on northbound U.S. Highway 75 are being diverted off the highway at Parker Road. The highway is expected to be closed until after 5 p.m.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.