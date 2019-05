A tow truck driver died in a crash on Interstate 35E in Dallas Monday morning.

A sedan and a tow truck crashed on I-35E about 2:45 a.m. and the tow truck left the roadway, across the southbound N. Stemmons Freeway at Empire Central. It crashed through the guardrail and into trees in front of a Taco Bell, police said.

The tow truck driver was killed in the crash.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

No other information was available.