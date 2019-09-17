Fatal Crash Closes Northbound Interstate 35E in Denton - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Fatal Crash Closes Northbound Interstate 35E in Denton

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Fatal Crash Closes Northbound Interstate 35E in Denton
    NBC 5 News
    A fatal crash closes all northbound lanes of Interstate 35E at State School Road in Denton, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

    A fatal crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 35E at State School Road in Denton.

    The crash involved three vehicles and occurred at about noon.

    One person is confirmed to have died at the scene and one person has been hospitalized in an unknown condition. There were not other injuries reported.

    The cause of the crash has not been revealed.

    Police said traffic will be effected for several hours. Drivers are being diverted at Post Oak Drive. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices