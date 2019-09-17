Fatal Crash Closes Northbound Interstate 35E in Denton

A fatal crash closes all northbound lanes of Interstate 35E at State School Road in Denton, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

A fatal crash has closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 35E at State School Road in Denton.

The crash involved three vehicles and occurred at about noon.

One person is confirmed to have died at the scene and one person has been hospitalized in an unknown condition. There were not other injuries reported.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed.

Police said traffic will be effected for several hours. Drivers are being diverted at Post Oak Drive. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

