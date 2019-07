An apparent fatal single-vehicle crash has closed Texas 114 near MacArthurs Boulevard in Irving, July 16, 2019.

All eastbound lanes of Texas 114 near MacArthur Boulevard and Texas 161 are closed due to a fatal crash, Irving police say.

The single-vehicle crash is also affecting drivers in the HOV lanes, which are also closed.

Drivers are being diverted at Texas 161 but can reenter 114 past 161.

The cause of the crash is not yet known and it's not clear if anyone else is injured.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.