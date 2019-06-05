Live video from the Texas Department of Transportation will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

The eastbound express lanes of North Loop 820 are closed Wednesday afternoon due to a fatal crash near North Riverside Drive.

Fort Worth police confirm they are working the crash along the 3200 block of the 820 express lanes and that traffic has been shut down in the area.

Police confirm two vehicles were involved in the crash, but further details are not known.

It is not known when the roadway is expected to reopen to traffic.

