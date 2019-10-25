One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Friday in South Dallas that closed U.S. Highway 175 for nearly two hours.

The crash took place along U.S. 175 near Prairie Creek when a truck and SUV collided before 4 p.m.

A person in one of the vehicles was ejected and died at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

All eastbound lanes of 175 were closed to traffic and drivers were being diverted at Elam Road while the scene was cleared.

The roadway was partially reopened to traffic at about 5:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash has not yet been confirmed.

