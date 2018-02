Westbound LBJ Express lanes were closed Tuesday morning after a fatal crash near Midway Road.

A fatal crash in the westbound lanes of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway Texpress Lanes in Dallas caused major delays Tuesday afternoon.



All drivers headed westbound were detoured at Preston Road until the roadway reopened later in the afternoon.



Officials were forced to direct drivers already in the westbound lanes of traffic to turn around and go eastbound up the Midway Road entrance ramp and continue west onto general highway lanes.

No other information was available.