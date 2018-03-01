Fatal Head-On Crash Kills 1 in Princeton

The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 380 were closed in Princeton for several hours Wednesday due to a head-on collision that left one person dead. Princeton police told NBC 5 an SUV was traveling east from Central Expressway toward Lavon Lake when the vehicle crossed the center line hitting a sedan traveling west. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene while the SUV's driver was transported to the hospital. No word yet on their names or the cause of the crash. (Published 33 minutes ago)

