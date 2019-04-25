Farmers Branch Police Search for Sexual Assault, Home Invasion Suspect - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Farmers Branch Police Search for Sexual Assault, Home Invasion Suspect

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 12 minutes ago

    Police are searching for an armed suspect they say forced his way into a woman's Farmers Branch home and sexually assaulted her Wednesday afternoon.

    A man forced his way into an apartment about 4:45 p.m. in the 14200 block of Heritage Circle, police said. The suspect knocked on the door and the woman answered, police said. He brandished a pistol and pushed his way into the apartment, police said. He struck her on the head prior to sexually assaulting her, police said.

    The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s with short black hair and a goatee. He has a 5-foot-8 medium build and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray pants, police said.

    He fled the scene in an unknown direction and remains at large.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Farmers Branch police at 972-484-3620.

