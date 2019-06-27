A Farmers Branch police officer has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Juan Moreno Jr. (Published June 27, 2019)

A Farmers Branch police officer has been charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Juan Moreno Jr.

Officer Michael Dunn surrendered to police in Seagoville Thursday after being indicted by a Dallas County grand jury.

The indictment comes after the June 12 shooting at a shopping center in Northwest Dallas.

According to police, officers from Farmers Branch confronted Moreno behind the wheel of a pickup that was reported to be stolen. As officers approached the parked truck, Moreno began to pull out from a parking spot and drive towards Dunn. The officer opened fire on the pickup, shattering the windshield and fatally wounding Moreno.

The other two people in the truck were uninjured, while one officer sustained a minor injury, police said.

The Dallas Police Department led the investigation because the shooting was just inside Dallas city limits. A special investigations unit handed the case to a grand jury last week.

