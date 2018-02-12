Fans waited hours to see North Texas' own Demi Lovato perform Friday night, and for one teenager it fulfilled a life-long dream. (Published Monday, Feb. 12, 2018)

Fan Surprised With Trip to See North Texas' Own Demi Lovato

On Friday night at the House of Blues in Dallas, fans waited around the block to see North Texas' own Demi Lovato, but the night belonged to the singer's number-one fan.

"She's my inspiration," said Cydne Roush. "She's my favorite singer."

The 17-year-old doesn't just love Lovato's music, she feels a bond.

"She was bullied. I was bullied. Her dad died with cancer. My dad died from cancer when I was 10 years old," Cydne said. "I take away from her songs that it's OK to be yourself. You don't have to be like everybody else."

Cydne credits Lovato for giving her the confidence to become a cheerleader and an outspoken advocate for others.

It's why Make-A-Wish and American Airlines decided to give Cydne a rock star gift. They gave her a free flight from her home in West Virginia to Dallas with VIP status and red-carpet treatment to see her favorite performer live.

But the big moment came when the pair got to meet and hug.

Cydne gifted Lovato a painting and picture. In return, Lovato autographed Cydne's guitar.

The gift brought Cydne to tears and gave her a little extra inspiration to keep singing and starring in her own story.

"To be in Demi's hometown and to get to see her, it was an honor," Cydne said.