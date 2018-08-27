Famous 400-Year-Old Tree Crashes on Fort Worth Home

A branch from one of North Texas's most famous trees came crashing down on a Fort Worth woman's home Friday. If you thought your tree removal was costly, arborists say her's could be $80 thousand dollars out of pocket. (Published 30 minutes ago)

Becky Baker heard the first thud Friday.

“It was just pop pop, pop, pop, crack, crack, crack, and then it just went,” Baker said.

The unmistakable sound of a massive branch from a colossal Fursman Bur Oak, crashing through her roof. A tree, estimated to be at least 400 years old, that's been designated Heritage Tree status.

“Oh my gosh. I'm just numb because it's total destruction,” she said.

She made it out safely, along with her father and dog. Seeing the damage, she’s thankful, it was daylight.

“I think the biggest part that really shook me up was noticing that the limbs of the back, the fork, speared through my bedroom window and went into my bed. Had it of happened at night, I wouldn't be here,” Baker said.

The tree has seen its fair share of struggles. From a four-thousand pound limb snap in 2012 to a lightning strike three years ago.

Baker knows the feeling. Life has thrown her one curve ball after another.

First, her cancer diagnoses, then the loss of her husband after his. The Oak was their sanctuary.

“It was quite peaceful and quite tranquil. We enjoyed it, we even named some of the critters that lived around here, as goofy as that may sound,” she said.

Baker's thankful for the years they spent admiring the squirrels, owls, bats and hummingbird that called it home, and she isn't alone in that adoration.

“Everyday somebody drives up and will take pictures,” she said.

Often, hugging the trunk that measures sixteen feet around.

“It takes about 6 people to stand hand-to-hand to go all the way around the tree,” Baker said.

With the good, comes the bad, the part many don't realize. Even the most public trees are private responsibility if on a homeowner's property. Insurance typically covers the damage, but not the full removal. In her case, arborists have put estimates as high as $80 thousand. A new one is headed out next week to give an updated quote.

“People tell me all the time, oh will somebody will come help you and somebody will... no,” she said.

Baker is now left with a hefty price tag and the fear of what comes next.