Family of Teen Who Collapsed on Basketball Court Urge Parents To Screen Kids for Heart Problems

The parents of an Arlington teen who collapsed and died on the basketball court last week are urging parents to get their kids screened for heart problems early and often.

Thirteen-year-old Solomon Mason was healthy and had been checked in years past but died from a heart valve defect doctors say had been present all his life.

“He did have a couple sonograms of his heart and an EKG and it wasn’t detected at that time,” his mother Tiberious Mason said.

Solomon’s parents and family described him as fun-loving and dedicated to the game of basketball, which he played nearly non-stop. A student at Workman Junior High in Arlington, Mason’s classmates have honored him in the days since he died and his teammates dedicated their game on Wednesday to Mason.

"We're just blessed that we had him this long,” his father Darryl Mason said.

Both of Solomon’s parents now hope his story will inspire other parents to have their kids screened not just once, but multiple times over the course of their athletic careers.

"As a parent I would say to other parents be thorough and follow up again, don't stop,” Tiberious Mason said.