The parents of a young Fort Worth girl who's currently on life support continue to fight to keep their daughter alive.

Payton Summons was brought to Cook Children's Hospital last week after she went into cardiac arrest and stopped breathing.

Her doctors were able to revive her heartbeat. However, because her brain went without oxygen for more than an hour, they said she no longer has any measurable brain function -- and so they declared her brain dead.

The hospital initially planned to take Payton off her ventilator Monday, but a Tarrant County judge granted her family a temporary restraining order that will keep her alive for at least two more weeks.

Her parents are still holding out hope for a miracle -- and are working to find a medical facility that will take her in and keep her alive to see if she can recover.

They have been unsuccessful thus far in finding any facilities that will accept her in her current condition.

Payton's family, their attorneys, and attorneys representing Cook Children's returned to the Vandergriff Civil Courts building Friday, for what was initially supposed to be an injunction hearing.

The judge, instead, announced that she was going to appoint an "attorney ad litem" to the case -- an outside lawyer who will represent the best interests of Payton while her family and Cook Children's continue to hash things out.

David Cook, a family law attorney who also happens to be the Mayor of Mansfield, was named as the attorney ad litem.

Neither side objected to Cook's appointment -- but before they proceeded with the injunction hearing, both sides wanted to meet with him in private to discuss the case.

It was not immediately clear if the injuction hearing will continue Friday or be rescheduled.