The parents of Molly Matheson, a 22-year-old woman found raped and murdered in Fort Worth, are announcing a foundation in her honor to help victims of sexual assault.

Speaking at their church in Southwest Fort Worth, the Mathesons shared the story of their first night after learning what had happened to Molly. They gathered their other children together and promised, even then, to bring light to the darkness.

Molly Matheson was just 22 years old when her mother found her body in the garage apartment she was renting near TCU's campus. A young man she knew from her time at the University of Arkansas is accused of raping and killing her.

The family's mission to find that light has now led them to found Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission.

The foundation plans to distribute clean clothes for survivors to wear after undergoing a rape kit. They want to install "soft interview rooms" in police departments for survivors to tell their story in safety and comfort.

They’re also starting a scholarship for students studying social work, Molly's major, in her honor.

"I want to change the world,” said Molly’s mother Tracy Matheson. “I recognize that is a lofty goal but it is where my heart is and it is my desire that Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission will play a major role in changing the world of those who experience rape and sexual assault. It is time and it is now."

NBC 5 sat down with Molly's parents for a one-on-one interview to talk about how they've coped this past year and what they want people to know about their bright and open-hearted daughter. See those details on NBC5 at 10:00, plus the news they just received of a milestone they never thought they'd see Molly reach.

More Information or Donate:Project Beloved: The Molly Jane Mission on Facebook

