Family of Man Shot Dead by Arlington Officer Sues City

The family of a man fatally shot by an Arlington officer after a traffic stop in 2017 has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the city and the officer.

The Dallas Morning News reports the lawsuit calls into question authorities' narrative of the night of the shooting, which the family of the victim has long disputed.

Tavis Crane, 23, was shot multiple times by Officer Craig Roger the night of Feb. 1, 2017. Crane died early the next day at an Arlington hospital.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office later released dash camera video that shows the traffic stop and a struggle between Crane and officers.

Lt. Chris Cook, Arlington police spokesman, said Crane backed over Cpl. Elise Bowden and rammed into her patrol car. He then put the car in drive and ran over the officer a second time, Cook said. Bowden recovered from her injuries.

At the time of the incident, Crane's family and attorneys said the officers initiated the struggle and then shot Crane. In the family’s lawsuit, they say Crane was not in control of the vehicle at the time it began rolling backward over Bowden because Roper had already shot him.

“I know there was an officer who got hurt and we hate that she got hurt, but this officer would have not gotten hurt if not for the action of Officer Roper,” The family’s attorney, Daryl K. Washington, told The Dallas Morning News.

Police say the dash-cam video backs up Roper. A Tarrant County grand jury in August of 2017 did not take action against the officer.

