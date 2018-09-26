Family of Fort Worth Hit-and-Run Victim Wants Answers

The family of a Fort Worth man killed in a hit-and-run last week is asking for answers.

Ronald “Bo” Harrison, 55, was hit by a car in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 between Morningside Drive and Allen Avenue about 5 a.m. last Wednesday, police said. The driver did not stop.

"If you were there and you hit something or you think you hit something, please just come forward,” said his sister Julie Williams. “That's all we ask."

Investigators have little to go on, not even a description of the suspect’s car, police said.

Bill Cosby Arrives to Court for Sentencing

Bill Cosby arrived at the Montgomery County Courthouse early Monday, where a judge will decide if the 81-year-old comedian will go to prison as a result of his sexual assault conviction. (Published Monday, Sept. 24, 2018)

“We couldn’t believe it,” Williams said. “We’re still in shock.”

Harrison grew up in south Fort Worth, went to Polytechnic High School, and worked at a car lot on Hemphill Street.

He was 55 years old, the father of 3 girls.

Video Local Charity Gifts Disabled Veteran Accessible Home

"Bo had a good personality,” his sister said. “Every time you saw him, he smiled. Everybody loved him. He loved life. He loved his family."

His brother James mirrored those comments.

"If he didn't know you, he'd laugh and talk with you and joke with you,” he said. “Never did hold no grudge against you."