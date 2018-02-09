Fallen Officer's Family Receives Support at Daughter's Game

Friday night, Officer David Sherrard's family witnessed an overwhelming show of support from the community. (Published 3 hours ago)

Funeral arrangements are set for a Richardson police officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer David Sherrard will be laid to rest Tuesday.

He was shot and killed Wednesday night, responding to a disturbance call and trying to help a man who also died from a gunshot wound.

Friday night, Sherrard's family witnessed an overwhelming show of support from the community.

Guns and Hoses Foundation Donates to Officer's Family

The North Texas chapter of the Guns and Hoses Foundation has donated $20,000 to the Sherrard family. (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

One of his daughters attends McMillan Junior High School in Wylie, where she plays on the school basketball team. A parent of a fellow student posted on Facebook for everyone to wear blue to support the family for Friday night's game — and they did that and more.

Signs were also posted around the gym with #1078, Officer Sherrard's badge number.

Blue ribbons were given out at the door.

Sherrard's wife, Nicole, and their two daughters attended. The team wore blue t-shirts with the officer's badge number on them.

"I really hope the family understands and feels the love and compassion and just support that we all have for them," said Crystal Lance, a parent and ER nurse.

About a mile away, dozens of people gathered at the Royse City Police Department for a prayer service for Officer Sherrard's family, and the families of fallen officers nationwide.

Raw Video: Procession for Fallen Richardson Officer Sherrard

North Texas police and fire departments line the procession route for fallen Richardson Police Officer David Sherrard, as his body is escorted to Restland Funeral Home in Dallas. (Published Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)

The city-wide prayer service typically happens in May but was moved up because of this week's tragedy.