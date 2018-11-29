Eight people from one family are hospitalized Thursday, some with critical injuries, following a devastating fire overnight in Parker County.

County officials said a fire broke out inside a home on the 200 block of Kalinga Drive at about 3 a.m. and that a 11-year-old girl who grabbed her infant sibling and ran to a neighbor's home called 911 to report the fire.

"I was really just praying everyone came out alive," said neighbor Roxy Works, who broke a window while her husband helped pull people out of the burning home. "I believe that god put everybody where they needed to be to keep this family together for the holidays."

Neighbors and deputies with the Parker County Sheriff's Office were the first to arrive to help, pulling two children, ages 2 and 4, from the hands of their father through a window.

"He jumped out of bed and ran out the door. Just bolted. Didn't even put shoes on. Nothing," said Jennifer Judd, whose husband, Eric, helped rescue his neighbors as well. "Super hero. Be telling my little boy that today his daddy's a super hero."

Stephen Watson, fire chief with Parker County Emergency Services, said as firefighters arrived, they reported the single-story home engulfed in flames with fire shooting through the roof.

Body camera video shows firefighters and sheriff's deputies rescue a family trapped by fire in Parker County, Nov. 29, 2018.

Photo credit: Parker County Sheriff's Department

Watson said firefighters rescued the remaining two children, ages 11 and 13, along with the childrens mother and father, from a window after he went back into the home and gathered the rest of his family into a back bedroom before passing out from the smoke.

Watson said the home was burning down around the family and that they were not able to exit through either the front or back doors.

Body cam video from one of the deputies first to arrive showed the dramatic rescue footage as child after child was pulled from the burning home. The disturbing video, which we have decided not to released unedited, shows the children and their parents, apparently unconscious, receiving treatment from EMS responders before being hospitalized.

Officials said two of the children, ages 2 and 4, and their father, were critically injured and were flown by air ambulance to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for burns and smoke inhalation.

Parker County firefighters respond to a fire at a home that left eight people hospitalized, Nov. 29, 2018.

Photo credit: Parker County Emergency Services

The other four children, an infant and three others ages 11, 12 and 13, were all taken to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth for smoke inhalation.

The mother of the children was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for smoke inhalation.

The Tarrant County Arson Task Force is investigating the fire.

"So we're here en mass and we're hopefully going to find out what started it," explained Parker County Fire Marshal Kurt Harris, who said they were there, not because it was suspected arson, but because so many people were trapped inside, including 6 children. "There's still that small little area in the back of your mind that keeps reminding you that there are kids, and not to give up and to continue to look."

Officials said the home is a total loss.

Online: A neighbor started a GoFundMe page for the family with the hope of raising $100,000. That page can be found here.