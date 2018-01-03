The fire was reported in a two-story home in the 1700 block of Tanglecrest Court at about 9:47 p.m. (Published Jan. 3, 2018)

A woman and two children were transported to hospitals after a fire swept through their Euless home Tuesday night, authorities say.

The fire was reported in a two-story home on the 1700 block of Tanglecrest Court at about 9:47 p.m.

First responders found heavy smoke and flames soaring from the roof and second floor. Crews battled the fire in frigid temperatures for more than an hour before getting it under control.

Witnesses told first responders that the family of six was sleeping when they were awakened by smoke alarms. Two children were transported to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth and a woman was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.



It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the fire.

