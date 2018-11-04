Garland Police said a 15-year-old was hit by a driver around 3:30pm on Waterhouse Boulevard at Hayman Drive as she crossed the street to get to Lakeview Centennial High School, Sunday, November 4, 2018.

A family in Garland is urging people to drive safely and be aware of their surroundings while driving near schools.

Teresa Gonzalez, said her granddaughter, 15-year-old Alycea “Ally” Sims, was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street to get to Lakeview Centennial High School on Friday.

Garland Police said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Waterhouse Boulevard at Hayman Drive.

Sims was crossing the street with some friends when a white Toyota Rav4 hit her.

"They said that she hit her so hard that she flew in the air and came back down," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said Sims, who’s in the band, was heading back to school to catch a bus for a game.

"Everyone saw it. The students saw it… the band director," she said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped, and cooperated with police.

Gonzales said Sims was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and femur, as well as three dislocated fingers.

Sims is still at the hospital recovering at this time.

"She's a teenager who is very active, very happy, has a lot of friends… what happened should not have happened," said Gonzales.

Family hopes that drivers will use caution commuting anywhere where kids and teenagers are around.

"You need to be aware of your surroundings, because we all have family… she could have easily lost her life. I could be without her right now, and that would have torn my family up," said Felicia Beltran, Sims’ aunt.

Garland ISD also released a statement to NBC 5 stating:

“The thoughts and prayers of Garland ISD and Lakeview Centennial High School go out to Ally and to her family with hope for a speedy recovery that brings her back to school, her friends and her normal activities soon. The well-being of our students is our top priority, and we will support her as she heals, recuperates and returns to campus.”

Police said at this time no charges have been filed against the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

