A deadly officer-involved shooting that left an Arlington police officer wounded and 20-year old Tre'Shun Miller dead is raising questions for the Miller family who wants to see the police bodycam video.

The traffic stop Friday night started with a minor violation.

"We're talking about somebody that's failure to use the traffic light to turn the lane and someone ended up being dead," said Dominique Alexander, of the Next Generation Action Network. "Everybody in America should try to find out how, time after time, a traffic stop turns into a fatality."

Miller family attorney, Justin Moore, said people who were in the car gave a different account of what happened than police, claiming the officer fired first.

"They saw Tre'Shun immediately exit the car and begin to flee. They saw him get shot, fall to the ground, and then return fire," said Moore. "What we really need is bodycam evidence to corroborate our theory or to disprove it."

Police released a statement Monday, saying the police bodycam video showed their account is correct, that the officer returned fire. Police said the Miller family will have the opportunity to view the video Thursday morning.

"We're gonna hold our comments right now," said Trina Miller, Tre'Shun's parent. "We're just gonna let things play out the way they're supposed to."

Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted photos of the duty belt his wounded officer wore. They show where a bullet pierced the belt before entering his body. The officer was released from the hospital Monday afternoon, but still has a bullet in his body that will have to be removed later.