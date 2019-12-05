A Texas family says a delivery driver dropped their new TV, causing it to break, a report says. (Published 20 minutes ago)

Family Says New TV Was Damaged by Delivery Driver

A Texas family says a delivery driver dropped their new TV, causing it to break, a report says.

Josh Rodriguez told KXAN-TV he thought he'd ordered a defective TV after turning it on and seeing just a black screen.

He and his sister, Monica, checked with their Ring video doorbell to see how it was delivered, KXAN reported. They say the short clip captures a loud thud as the FedEx driver dropped the box at their front door.

"You know, the way they handled this package was nowhere near the way it should've been handled by a delivery driver," Monica said.

"I’ve heard for stories like this happening. I just didn’t think it would happen to me," Josh said.

Monica told KXAN she filed a complaint with FedEx but hadn't heard back as of Wednesday evening.

FedEx gave KXAN the following statement:

"The behavior depicted in the video is unacceptable and inconsistent with the professionalism FedEx Ground service providers demonstrate every day in safely and securely delivering millions of packages to our customers. We are committed to treating our customers’ shipments with the utmost care and will take the appropriate steps to address this matter."

