Family Looking for Answers After Woman's Body Found on I-30

A North Texas family is hoping someone will have the answer to what happened to Candace Ramirez, a 29-year-old daughter, sister and mother whose body was found along Interstate 30 in Dallas early Sunday morning.

Rameriez’s mother Florrie Webb said she got the news from a detective several hours later.

“I don’t even have the words for that. It was horrible. It was horrible. It’s my worst nightmare,” said Webb.

But as the shock wore off, Webb’s daughter-in-law Shalesa Aldrich said it was replaced by questions and a dire need to understand how Ramirez died.

“It all starts to sink in and you think about, ‘Well what happened? Why was she there? Who was she with?’ And then after you have time to grieve you want answers,” said Aldrich.

For now, all they know is that police found her severely injured under a bridge along a shoulder where eastbound I-30 at the 75/45 split.

Webb had spoken to her just hours before around 9:00 a.m. Saturday. She knew a friend was dropping off Ramirez at the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center downtown.

Ramirez, who was recently out of prison serving time for drug related charges, had bounced between shelters and her families’ homes as she worked to rebuild her life.

“I had high dreams for her,” said Webb.

Instead, Webb is now planning a funeral and hoping someone will be able to shed a light on her daughter’s final moments.

Police have deemed it an “unexplained death.” Investigators say the injuries could have been caused by a car crash or by a car hitting her, begging the question of whether she was on foot or pushed from someone’s car.

The family says they also questioned whether she’d actually been hit on the bridge above before falling, though they say the medical examiner said her injuries don’t suggest it.

“It was all just very odd… the placement of her body and the injuries that she did suffer,” said Aldrich.

Webb’s fixated on the fact that the only thing Ramirez was carrying was a paper I.D., not the purse she said her daughter never went anywhere without.

And though Webb has been prepared that their questions could remain unanswered forever, she and Aldrich aren’t giving up hope.

“This was midnight on a Saturday. There had to be other people around,” said Aldrich.

They believe someone witnessed Ramirez’s death, whether intentional or accidental, and can provide the information that will bring them closure as they lay her to rest.

The family has started a fundraiser to cover the unexpected cost of a funeral.