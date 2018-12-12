Family Demands Answers Months After Dallas Cabaret Killing

Family and supporters of a woman killed outside a Dallas strip club earlier this year are demanding answers from the Dallas Police Department about advancements in the case. (Published 2 hours ago)

Family and supporters of a woman killed outside a Dallas strip club earlier this year are demanding answers from the Dallas Police Department about advancements in the case.

According to Rev. Ronald Wright, executive director of Justice Seekers Texas, 27-year-old Shniquia Simington was fatally shot outside King's Cabaret in Dallas March 11 after an argument with a security guard.

Simington, Wright said, was asked to leave the club that night and exchanged words with the guard as she and three friends made their way to their car. Wright said as they prepared to back out of their parking space, the guard fatally shot her in the head.

Wright said during a news conference Wednesday that the guard admitted to shooting Simington but that he was never arrested and hasn't been charged in the case. Wright went on to say that though there were three other people in the car at the time of the shooting, Dallas police investigators have only interviewed one of the witnesses -- the driver. This, Wright said, comes from one of the passengers who witnessed the shooting and spoke with Wright about the shooting.

Weather Alert Winter Storm Watch in Effect for West of DFW; Roads Treated

Donnita Russell, the victim's aunt, said Wednesday police told her more than two months ago that they would contact her about the investigation and that, to date, she's not received any new information.

Russell said some family members, including the victim's 12-year-old daughter, continue to struggle with her loss and are looking for justice in the case.

Wright and Simington's family members are calling on the department to not only update them on the progress of the investigation but to explain why the guard has not been arrested.

NBC 5 reached out to the Dallas Police Department for comment on the case, but have not yet received a reply.