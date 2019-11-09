Family Identifies Dallas Teen Found Shot to Death in Singing Hills

Dallas police are investigating why a 15-year-old boy was found shot to death on the basketball court of Robert L. Thornton Elementary Saturday morning, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Neighbors in Singing Hills told police they heard gunshots around 8 p.m. Friday night.

Though police haven't released an identity, family says the victim was Mikel Phillips.

Phillips mother, Shamekia White, said her son was being threatened by some men in the neighborhood.

"I have to bury my son in the next couple of days. I have to find a funeral home to come pick my son's body up. The morgue won't even let me see my son because of what they did to him. But what I can tell you, there were over 20 bullets out there on those school grounds. So they shot my son up. He was 15. That's overkill," said Shamekia White.

She says she along with her son grew up in the neighborhood, attending the same elementary school as children where his body was found.

"He was just laying out there like he was nobody. He was just laying there," said White.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Heathcote with the Homicide Unit at 214-671-4310.