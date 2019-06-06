Family Hopes 13-Year-Old’s Murder Sparks Change in Neighborhood

Malik Tyler, 13, was shot and killed outside a Pleasant Grove gas station on Tuesday, June 5, 2019.

With an arrest in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas, the attention now turns to preventing similar tragedies.

Malik Tyler was leaving a convenience store near his apartment on Tuesday when police say the teen was hit by a stray bullet during a drive-by shooting.

A small memorial at the apartment complex where Tyler lived is growing with balloons, candles and flowers.

Tashamba Moreland brought green and blue balloons, after hearing those were Tyler's favorite colors.

"I have been thinking about this child since it happened," said Moreland.

Moreland says she's increasingly concerned about the violence.

"It could have been anybody's child. That's an innocent baby. He just got out of school he was going to the store and came back and he died. That's messed up," she added.

Ronda Patterson, who grew up in Pleasant Grove, says she wants to see more police officers regularly patrolling the neighborhood to deter crime.

"More and more crime every day," said Patterson. "Everyday something new is happening. Maybe they do need to crack down."

But others are turning their focus on what they believe is a dangerous corner – Bruton Road and North St Augustine Drive. The shooting on Tuesday was not the first near the convenience store on the corner.

District 5 outgoing Dallas City Councilman Rickey Callahan, who represents the district directly across the street, says the store has a responsibility to help prevent crime.

"They are asked by the police department to put a criminal trespass affidavit into motion. Then when they see criminal behavior, they are asked to call 911 and report that criminal behavior and then assert their rights under that criminal trespass affidavit," said Callahan.

"They're told to say 'There's a guy out front in a red ball cap, blue jeans and a white shirt. I want him off my property,' and then the DPD has their permission to take them off their property," he explained.

"They make the excuse we're working, we've got our head down, we're at a cash register," Callahan said.

The councilmember also pointed to ongoing concerns at a nearby carwash where he says efforts to increase lighting and control operating hours haven't yet prevented problems.

A clerk at the convenience store told NBC 5 the owner was not available for comment.

Malik Tyler's family has also said they want to see real changes in the neighborhood.

"I want the store to be completely gone because nothing is going to happen. They're going to keep doing the same stuff and then somebody else's child is going to be dead. It's not right at all," said Chaquarius Chaney, Tyler's older sister.

Chaney says her kid brother loved sports and video games. Each day since his murder has been harder than the last she said.

"I'm not doing so good. Every day I wake up and it's like the same day," said Chaney. "It's getting worse every day."

Chaney says she often comes to the small memorial at her family's apartment complex to see the messages of support and try to feel close to her brother.

"I'll never get to hug my brother again," said Chaney.

